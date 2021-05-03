ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

