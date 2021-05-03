Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $29,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODV. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $407,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

