Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 29,657 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

