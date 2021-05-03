Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $36.80 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

