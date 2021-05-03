Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.13

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Linear has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $455.30 million and $168.67 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.05 or 0.00885240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.01 or 0.09217573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046013 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

