Klaytn Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.25 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Klaytn has a market cap of $5.96 billion and approximately $101.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.15 or 0.01123728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.80 or 0.00723097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.27 or 1.00270096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,559,922,064 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,995,170 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.