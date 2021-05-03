Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

