Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $75.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Copa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,231,000 after buying an additional 105,431 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CPA opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

