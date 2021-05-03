Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rises By 26.7%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 107,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 149,008 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.30 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.