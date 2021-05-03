AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 64.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

