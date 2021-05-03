Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

