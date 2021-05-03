Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). iCAD reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

