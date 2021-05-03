Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL opened at $133.29 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $135.25. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.