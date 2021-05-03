Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

