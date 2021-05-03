Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Celanese stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

