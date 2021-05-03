Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 21,924 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

