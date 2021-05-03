Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 34,970 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,970 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE VSH opened at $24.57 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

