Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

