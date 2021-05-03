Eastern Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,439 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $235.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

