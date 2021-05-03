Eastern Bank Acquires New Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

