Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

