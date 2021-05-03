Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.