Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in April

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

EMNSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

