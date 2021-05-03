Short Interest in EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Grows By 36.4%

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EQUI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. EquiFin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
EquiFin Company Profile
