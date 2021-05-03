Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

