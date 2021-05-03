Scientific Games (SGMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGMS opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

