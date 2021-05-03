State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $247.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

