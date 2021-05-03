State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,402 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MET opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

