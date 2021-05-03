Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 460 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

