Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.