iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

