Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

