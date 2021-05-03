Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

