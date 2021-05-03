Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.