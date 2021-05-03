NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Up 29.7% in April

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 139,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

