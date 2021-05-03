Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,008,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

