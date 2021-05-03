Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 3,937 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

