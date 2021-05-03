Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 1,020 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Digi International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

