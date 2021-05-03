Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target at $3.33

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.45 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $461.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

