ParkinGo Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.20 million and $361.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.51 or 1.00427454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00214884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

