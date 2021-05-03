Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $31.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

