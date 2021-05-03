Phala.Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

