Eukles Asset Management Acquires 235 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,412,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

