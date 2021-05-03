Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NSA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

