Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

