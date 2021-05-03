Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

