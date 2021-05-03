Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Origin Agritech were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

SEED stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Origin Agritech Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.