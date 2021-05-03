Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

