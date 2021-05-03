City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.08

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

City Developments stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36. City Developments has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on City Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

