IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of IDA opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

